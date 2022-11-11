Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Price Target to €31.00

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €29.00 ($29.00) to €31.00 ($31.00) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VLPNY. UBS Group decreased their target price on Voestalpine from €28.70 ($28.70) to €21.00 ($21.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Voestalpine from €18.90 ($18.90) to €19.60 ($19.60) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf raised Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Voestalpine from €31.00 ($31.00) to €29.20 ($29.20) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voestalpine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.76.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Voestalpine Price Performance

Shares of Voestalpine stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. Voestalpine has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $7.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.