Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Target Price to $7.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $23.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 51,588 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 329,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 24.7% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,380 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

