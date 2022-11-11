Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Down 96.5% in October

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the October 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.37. 63,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,898. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLAKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. HSBC lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.50) to €9.50 ($9.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

About Deutsche Lufthansa

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.