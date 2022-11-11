Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($23.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($27.50) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of FRA:DTE traded down €0.30 ($0.30) during trading on Thursday, reaching €19.41 ($19.41). The company had a trading volume of 16,926,958 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($12.72) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($18.13). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €18.56 and its 200 day moving average is €18.53.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

