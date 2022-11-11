Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €29.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €29.50 ($29.50) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DTE. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.50) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($27.50) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($23.60) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.50) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Down 1.5 %

DTE stock traded down €0.30 ($0.30) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €19.41 ($19.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,926,958 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($12.72) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($18.13). The company has a 50 day moving average of €18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.53.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

