Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,580 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises 1.3% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 378,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Devon Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Up 5.3 %

NYSE:DVN traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.64. 244,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,750,101. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.59. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.53.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

