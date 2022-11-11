Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,160 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after buying an additional 2,083,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 276.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $54,259,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of DVN stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.59. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 65.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.53.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.