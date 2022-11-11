Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DXT. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Dexterra Group Price Performance

DXT traded up C$0.11 on Thursday, reaching C$5.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,725. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$356.10 million and a P/E ratio of 26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.97. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$5.13 and a one year high of C$9.09.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.