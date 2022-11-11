Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Diageo stock opened at $176.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.68. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $223.14.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
