Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIOD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.29. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average of $71.90.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

