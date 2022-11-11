Diversified Portfolios Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after acquiring an additional 119,226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 5.5% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 86,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 27,190 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast Announces Dividend

CMCSA traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.22. 392,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,717,984. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.19. The company has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

