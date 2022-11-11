Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Southern by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.83. The company had a trading volume of 46,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,541. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

