Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $2.31 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 129,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 101,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.16. 236,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,123. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.34.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

