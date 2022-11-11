Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,711 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFNM. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $90,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

DFNM remained flat at $47.07 on Friday. 427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,856. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77.

