Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $514,000 Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.34. 3,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,509. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $66.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16.

