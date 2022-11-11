Diversified Portfolios Inc. Invests $249,000 in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned 0.06% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,700,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,692,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.24. 87 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,635. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $27.01.

