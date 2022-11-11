Diversified Portfolios Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,828 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 107.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 138,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 39,827 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,262,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 252,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,306 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,498. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36.

