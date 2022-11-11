Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.99

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$31.99 and last traded at C$32.04, with a volume of 80221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.14.

Docebo Trading Up 19.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

