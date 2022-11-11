Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the October 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dogness (International) Stock Up 3.6 %

DOGZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.87. 31,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,407. Dogness has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Institutional Trading of Dogness (International)

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOGZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dogness (International) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dogness (International) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 443,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 168,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

