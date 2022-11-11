Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ DLPN opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. Dolphin Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Dolphin Entertainment from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

