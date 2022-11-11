Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.32.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE:DPZ traded up $8.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $366.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,115. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $299.41 and a one year high of $567.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.17 and its 200-day moving average is $363.96.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.