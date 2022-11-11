Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. Dorchester Minerals has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $32.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $1.135 dividend. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.74%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 137.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 603,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,845,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 250,419 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 384,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

