Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Dorchester Minerals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DMLP opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. Dorchester Minerals has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $32.61.
Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $1.135 dividend. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.74%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 137.58%.
Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals
About Dorchester Minerals
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dorchester Minerals (DMLP)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.