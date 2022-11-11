DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.26

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.26 and traded as low as $11.25. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 277,674 shares trading hands.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
