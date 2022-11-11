DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.26

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.26 and traded as low as $11.25. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 277,674 shares trading hands.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSL. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,757,000 after buying an additional 128,721 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,551,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,527,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,094,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 44,944 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 885,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after buying an additional 76,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 739,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

