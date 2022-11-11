DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, RTT News reports. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. DoubleVerify updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 13.3 %

NYSE DV opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 0.56. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DV. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 1,500 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $43,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,532.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $250,213.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,939.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $43,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,075. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

