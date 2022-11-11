Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Get Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche alerts:

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of DRPRF stock opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a 12 month low of $80.49 and a 12 month high of $105.85.

About Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.