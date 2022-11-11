Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a €107.00 ($107.00) price target on the stock.

DRPRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.50.

Get Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche alerts:

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Price Performance

DRPRF opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a one year low of $80.49 and a one year high of $105.85.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Company Profile

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.