DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $14.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an underperform rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on DraftKings to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.38.
DraftKings Trading Up 17.0 %
Shares of DKNG opened at $13.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.77. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $41.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DraftKings (DKNG)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.