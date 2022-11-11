DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $14.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an underperform rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on DraftKings to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.38.

DraftKings Trading Up 17.0 %

Shares of DKNG opened at $13.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.77. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DraftKings Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,751,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,842,000 after buying an additional 412,179 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,726,000 after buying an additional 1,035,220 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,555,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,110,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 115.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,000 shares during the period. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

