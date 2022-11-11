DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $21.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $13.64 on Monday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in DraftKings by 136.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

