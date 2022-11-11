Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Cut to C$15.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DREUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of DREUF stock opened at $8.88 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

