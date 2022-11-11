Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

