Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 139.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,931 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,207,000 after acquiring an additional 45,488 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.20.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $583,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,317. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,449.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,206.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,231.85.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

