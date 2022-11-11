Duality Advisers LP Buys 27,658 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 526.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,658 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $57,574,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 352,639 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Omnicom Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $75.11 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average is $69.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.