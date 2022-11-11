Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 119,744 Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.13% of Bloomin’ Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 82,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at about $298,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of BLMN opened at $24.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.58%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

