Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 35,958 Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of Freshpet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,377,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,348,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,005,000 after acquiring an additional 450,950 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,149,000 after acquiring an additional 325,414 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 529,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,377,000 after acquiring an additional 271,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,094,000 after acquiring an additional 170,766 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FRPT. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

Freshpet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $67.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $130.89.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

