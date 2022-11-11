Duality Advisers LP Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 405.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,431 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.11% of Energizer worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 558,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after acquiring an additional 430,866 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,870,000 after acquiring an additional 374,567 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 796,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 324,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENR opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $41.62.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.47 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,348.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

