Duality Advisers LP Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.79.

Insider Activity

Intuit Price Performance

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $403.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $407.22 and its 200-day moving average is $412.02.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

