Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 123,323 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.11% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,964,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,964,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,776.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,945 shares of company stock worth $360,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

MDRX opened at $18.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.79 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

