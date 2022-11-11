DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.00 billion-$13.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.10 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.62.

NYSE DD traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $70.81. 4,495,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,884. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

