Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 73,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,826. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $72.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $3,293,087.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,453,865 shares in the company, valued at $113,613,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dutch Bros news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $3,933,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,032 shares in the company, valued at $54,010,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $3,293,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,453,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,613,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,125 shares of company stock worth $7,466,888. 49.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 70.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

