dYdX (DYDX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $260.78 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. dYdX has a total market cap of $100.00 million and $260.78 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can now be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00010597 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

