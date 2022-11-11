Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Cut to C$27.50

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$27.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 112.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DND. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$38.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 target price on Dye & Durham and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$31.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham Trading Up 6.3 %

DND stock traded up C$0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 750,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,270. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.90. The firm has a market cap of C$894.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$11.63 and a twelve month high of C$50.49.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.