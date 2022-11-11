Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO David F. Novack Sells 52,204 Shares of Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $650,983.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Dynavax Technologies Stock Up 7.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.32. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
Featured Articles
