Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Dynavax Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Insider Activity at Dynavax Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $650,983.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,066 shares in the company, valued at $25,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 67.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 398,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 160,111 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 440,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 38,433 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth $230,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth $967,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynavax Technologies



Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

