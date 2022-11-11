DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) is First Washington CORP’s 5th Largest Position

First Washington CORP cut its holdings in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. DZS comprises about 2.9% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Washington CORP’s holdings in DZS were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in DZS during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS in the second quarter valued at $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DZS by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DZS during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DZS by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DZSI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

NASDAQ DZSI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.41. 2,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,869. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. DZS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.76 million, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.47.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

