EAC (EAC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13,037.92

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 11th. During the last week, EAC has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00004096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $207.25 million and $13,037.92 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00358892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024060 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001155 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018517 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.69111369 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $15,778.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.