Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-$1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut Easterly Government Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.13. 1,293,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,060. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 424.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

