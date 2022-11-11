Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Raised to “Buy” at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EMN. Barclays cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.05 and a 200-day moving average of $91.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

