Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Raised to “Buy” at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on EMN. Barclays cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.31.
Eastman Chemical Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.05 and a 200-day moving average of $91.04.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
