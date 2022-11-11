easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Acquires £152.40 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Kenton Jarvis purchased 40 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £152.40 ($175.47).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get easyJet alerts:

On Monday, October 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 50 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £149 ($171.56).

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 411 ($4.73) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 331.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 399.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. easyJet plc has a 12 month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 729.20 ($8.40).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About easyJet

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EZJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 415 ($4.78) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($2.99) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($8.64) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.51) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($6.98) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 606.79 ($6.99).

(Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.