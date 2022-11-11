easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Acquires £152.40 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Kenton Jarvis purchased 40 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £152.40 ($175.47).
Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 50 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £149 ($171.56).
easyJet Stock Performance
Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 411 ($4.73) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 331.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 399.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. easyJet plc has a 12 month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 729.20 ($8.40).
About easyJet
easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.
