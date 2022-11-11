Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.51-$7.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.00-$2.10 EPS.

Eaton stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.02. 128,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,672. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.67.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,617,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,918,000 after acquiring an additional 247,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,007,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60,797 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Eaton by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 962,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,031,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

