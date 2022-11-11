eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $44.66 on Friday. eBay has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in eBay by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of eBay by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

